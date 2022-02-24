Door County bar fire, body recovered from rubble

article

The body of a male has been recovered from the rubble of a bar fire in Sturgeon Bay, according to police. Search crews are still looking for another individual who remains missing.

In a statement Thursday, Assistant Police Chief Dan Brinkman said crews began removing sections of a south wall at Butch's Bar on Wednesday and recovered the body. The remains were taken to Madison for identification.

The state fire marshal and local police and firefighters are working on a plan to safety enter other areas of the burned structure to thoroughly search for a second tenant who is unaccounted for.

Nine rooms above the bar were occupied by renters. All but the two who were missing had been accounted for after the fire. One person suffered injuries in the fire and was taken to a hospital, then transferred to a burn unit elsewhere.

Firefighters were called to the bar about 3:40 a.m. Tuesday. All nine mainland fire departments on the Door County Peninsula responded and fought the fire in frigid conditions.

