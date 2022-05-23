Donate blood to Red Cross, earn chance to win VIP trip to Graceland

article

It’s critically important the Red Cross maintain a stable blood supply for patients this summer.

Those who give blood in the month of June will be automatically be entered for a chance to win a VIP trip to Graceland for two, including round-trip airfare to Memphis, plus a three-night stay at The Guest House and Elvis Entourage VIP tour, courtesy of Graceland, a custom-wrapped Gibson Epiphone guitar and more. Additionally, those who come to donate June 1-30 will also receive a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.

To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities June 1-15:

Dodge

Beaver Dam

6/7/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Prairie View Elementary School, 510 N. Crystal Lake Road

6/20/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

6/21/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

Fox Lake

6/13/2022: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fox Lake Community Center, 248 E State Street

Horicon

6/16/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., IAM LL873 Union Hall, 258 Barstow St

Mayville

6/23/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 134 South Main Street

Randolph

6/14/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Village of Randolph, Village of Randolph, 248 West Stroud St

_______________

Fond du Lac

Fond du Lac

5/24/2022: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

5/24/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

5/27/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fond Du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.

North Fond du Lac

6/3/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., North Fond du lac Community Center, 280 Garfield St.

_______________

Jefferson

Fort Atkinson

5/27/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Dwight Foster Public Library, 209 Merchants Ave

6/13/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Creamery 201, 201 N. Main St.

Jefferson

5/27/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Masonic Center, 617 Masonic Blvd

Johnson Creek

6/16/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St

Lake Mills

6/7/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St

Waterloo

6/17/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. John's Lutheran School, 413 E Madison

Watertown

6/20/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran School, 706 Jones Street

6/21/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran School, 706 Jones Street

_______________

Kenosha

Kenosha

6/8/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Herzing University, 5800 7th Ave

6/10/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sozo Chiropractic, 1711 Green Bay Rd Suite C

_______________

Milwaukee

Brown Deer

5/27/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, 8635 N 60th St.

Cudahy

5/31/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cudahy Family Library, 3500 Library Drive

Franklin

6/3/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Franklin Public Library, 9151 W Loomis Road

Greendale

5/26/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

6/9/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Martin Luther High School, 5201 South 76th Street

6/14/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

Milwaukee

5/24/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 3353 S. Whitnall

6/7/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., General Mitchell Airport Delta Air Lines, 5300 S Howell Ave

6/8/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St

6/9/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milwaukee Community Sailing Center, 1450 North Lincoln Memorial Drive

6/17/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Aloft Milwaukee Downtown, 1230 N Old World 3rd St

Oak Creek

6/3/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Salvation Army Oak Creek Centennial Church, 8853 S. Howell Ave.

River Hills

6/7/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Christophers Episcopal Church, 7845 N River Rd

West Allis

5/24/2022: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Nathan Hale High School, 11601 W Lincoln Ave

6/16/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., West Allis City Hall, 7525 W. Greenfield Ave.

_______________

Ozaukee

Cedarburg

6/15/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Francis Borgia Cath Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Rd

Grafton

6/8/2022: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kapco Metal Stamping, 983 Badger Circle

Port Washington

6/2/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., WJ Niederkorn Library, 316 W Grand Ave.

6/14/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N Grant St

_______________

Racine

Burlington

6/14/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Low Daily Brewery, 700 N Pine St

Racine

6/10/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S Green Bay Rd

6/21/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Racine Public Library, 75 7th St

_______________

Sheboygan

Cedar Grove

6/14/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St

Elkhart Lake

5/25/2022: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Anchor Lanes, 230 North Lincoln St

Sheboygan

5/27/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

6/3/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

6/10/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

6/17/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

6/24/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

_______________

Walworth

Delavan

6/13/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W Geneva

Elkhorn

5/25/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E Geneva St

6/22/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kunes Country RV, 9 Deere Rd

6/24/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sperino's Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.

Lake Geneva

6/17/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road

Walworth

6/2/2022: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Ln

Whitewater

5/23/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cravath Lakefront Community Center, 341 S Fremont Street

_______________

Washington

Germantown

6/17/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Germantown Senior Center, W162 N11960 Park Ave.

Jackson

5/25/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln

West Bend

6/2/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 301 N University Dr

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

5/25/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Brookfield Central High School, 16900 Gebhardt Rd

5/31/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., City of Brookfield, 2100 N Calhoun Rd

6/1/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101

6/10/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ridgewood Church, 2720 Lilly Road

Butler

5/23/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Frontier Park Community Building, 5251 N. 127th Street

Hartland

6/15/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Charles Catholic Parish & School, 313 Circle Drive

6/21/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church and School, 1023 E Capitol Drive

Menomonee Falls

6/24/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Menomonee Falls Public Library, W156 N8436 Pilgrim Rd

Mukwonago

6/23/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hillside Community Church, S93 W30580 County Road NN

Muskego

6/6/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Preferred Fitness, S74W17009 Janesville Rd

6/24/2022: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Pauls Lutheran Church, S66W14325 Janesville Rd

New Berlin

5/23/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

5/31/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., WeatherStone Church, 1500 S. West Lane

6/1/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

6/22/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., OAW Indoor Sports Complex, 5330 S Racine Ave

North Lake

5/24/2022: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., North Lake School, N75 W31283 Hwy VV

North Prairie

6/20/2022: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE

Oconomowoc

6/3/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd

6/24/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St

Pewaukee

5/26/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

5/31/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., OS inc, W237 N2920 Woodgate Road

6/2/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

6/6/2022: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

6/6/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Church of The Resurrection, W287 N3700 North Shore Dr

6/9/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

6/16/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

6/22/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, W240 N3103 Pewaukee Rd

6/23/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Summit

6/6/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road

Sussex

6/1/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Grove at Village Park, W244N6260 Weaver Dr

Advertisement

6/20/2022: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Rotating Equipment Repair, W248 N5550 Executive Dr