Donate blood to Red Cross, earn chance to win VIP trip to Graceland
MILWAUKEE - It’s critically important the Red Cross maintain a stable blood supply for patients this summer.
Those who give blood in the month of June will be automatically be entered for a chance to win a VIP trip to Graceland for two, including round-trip airfare to Memphis, plus a three-night stay at The Guest House and Elvis Entourage VIP tour, courtesy of Graceland, a custom-wrapped Gibson Epiphone guitar and more. Additionally, those who come to donate June 1-30 will also receive a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.
To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming blood donation opportunities June 1-15:
Dodge
Beaver Dam
6/7/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Prairie View Elementary School, 510 N. Crystal Lake Road
6/20/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
6/21/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
Fox Lake
6/13/2022: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fox Lake Community Center, 248 E State Street
Horicon
6/16/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., IAM LL873 Union Hall, 258 Barstow St
Mayville
6/23/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 134 South Main Street
Randolph
6/14/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Village of Randolph, Village of Randolph, 248 West Stroud St
_______________
Fond du Lac
Fond du Lac
5/24/2022: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave
5/24/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave
5/27/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fond Du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.
North Fond du Lac
6/3/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., North Fond du lac Community Center, 280 Garfield St.
_______________
Jefferson
Fort Atkinson
5/27/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Dwight Foster Public Library, 209 Merchants Ave
6/13/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Creamery 201, 201 N. Main St.
Jefferson
5/27/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Masonic Center, 617 Masonic Blvd
Johnson Creek
6/16/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St
Lake Mills
6/7/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St
Waterloo
6/17/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. John's Lutheran School, 413 E Madison
Watertown
6/20/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran School, 706 Jones Street
6/21/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran School, 706 Jones Street
_______________
Kenosha
Kenosha
6/8/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Herzing University, 5800 7th Ave
6/10/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sozo Chiropractic, 1711 Green Bay Rd Suite C
_______________
Milwaukee
Brown Deer
5/27/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, 8635 N 60th St.
Cudahy
5/31/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cudahy Family Library, 3500 Library Drive
Franklin
6/3/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Franklin Public Library, 9151 W Loomis Road
Greendale
5/26/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St
6/9/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Martin Luther High School, 5201 South 76th Street
6/14/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St
Milwaukee
5/24/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 3353 S. Whitnall
6/7/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., General Mitchell Airport Delta Air Lines, 5300 S Howell Ave
6/8/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St
6/9/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milwaukee Community Sailing Center, 1450 North Lincoln Memorial Drive
6/17/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Aloft Milwaukee Downtown, 1230 N Old World 3rd St
Oak Creek
6/3/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Salvation Army Oak Creek Centennial Church, 8853 S. Howell Ave.
River Hills
6/7/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Christophers Episcopal Church, 7845 N River Rd
West Allis
5/24/2022: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Nathan Hale High School, 11601 W Lincoln Ave
6/16/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., West Allis City Hall, 7525 W. Greenfield Ave.
_______________
Ozaukee
Cedarburg
6/15/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Francis Borgia Cath Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Rd
Grafton
6/8/2022: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kapco Metal Stamping, 983 Badger Circle
Port Washington
6/2/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., WJ Niederkorn Library, 316 W Grand Ave.
6/14/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N Grant St
_______________
Racine
Burlington
6/14/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Low Daily Brewery, 700 N Pine St
Racine
6/10/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S Green Bay Rd
6/21/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Racine Public Library, 75 7th St
_______________
Sheboygan
Cedar Grove
6/14/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St
Elkhart Lake
5/25/2022: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Anchor Lanes, 230 North Lincoln St
Sheboygan
5/27/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
6/3/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
6/10/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
6/17/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
6/24/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
_______________
Walworth
Delavan
6/13/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W Geneva
Elkhorn
5/25/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E Geneva St
6/22/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kunes Country RV, 9 Deere Rd
6/24/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sperino's Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.
Lake Geneva
6/17/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road
Walworth
6/2/2022: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Ln
Whitewater
5/23/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cravath Lakefront Community Center, 341 S Fremont Street
_______________
Washington
Germantown
6/17/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Germantown Senior Center, W162 N11960 Park Ave.
Jackson
5/25/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln
West Bend
6/2/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 301 N University Dr
_______________
Waukesha
Brookfield
5/25/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Brookfield Central High School, 16900 Gebhardt Rd
5/31/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., City of Brookfield, 2100 N Calhoun Rd
6/1/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101
6/10/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ridgewood Church, 2720 Lilly Road
Butler
5/23/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Frontier Park Community Building, 5251 N. 127th Street
Hartland
6/15/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Charles Catholic Parish & School, 313 Circle Drive
6/21/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church and School, 1023 E Capitol Drive
Menomonee Falls
6/24/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Menomonee Falls Public Library, W156 N8436 Pilgrim Rd
Mukwonago
6/23/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hillside Community Church, S93 W30580 County Road NN
Muskego
6/6/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Preferred Fitness, S74W17009 Janesville Rd
6/24/2022: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Pauls Lutheran Church, S66W14325 Janesville Rd
New Berlin
5/23/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
5/31/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., WeatherStone Church, 1500 S. West Lane
6/1/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
6/22/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., OAW Indoor Sports Complex, 5330 S Racine Ave
North Lake
5/24/2022: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., North Lake School, N75 W31283 Hwy VV
North Prairie
6/20/2022: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE
Oconomowoc
6/3/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd
6/24/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St
Pewaukee
5/26/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
5/31/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., OS inc, W237 N2920 Woodgate Road
6/2/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
6/6/2022: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
6/6/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Church of The Resurrection, W287 N3700 North Shore Dr
6/9/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
6/16/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
6/22/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, W240 N3103 Pewaukee Rd
6/23/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
Summit
6/6/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road
Sussex
6/1/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Grove at Village Park, W244N6260 Weaver Dr
6/20/2022: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Rotating Equipment Repair, W248 N5550 Executive Dr