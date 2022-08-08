Donate blood to Red Cross, earn chance to win gas for a year

article

The American Red Cross is in need of blood and platelet donations this summer. As a thank you, all who come to give Aug. 1-31 will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year, a $6,000 value. There will be three lucky winners.

Everyone who comes to give blood or platelets in August will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Donors can schedule an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 8-31:

Dodge

Beaver Dam

8/22/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

8/23/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

Fox Lake

8/9/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Living Hope Community Church, 740 W. State St, PO Box 111

Horicon

8/17/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., IAM LL873 Union Hall, 258 Barstow St

Mayville

8/24/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 134 South Main Street

Randolph

8/15/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Village of Randolph, Village of Randolph, 248 West Stroud St

Waupun

8/12/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Waupun High School, 801 E Lincoln

9/1/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Edgewood Church, 201 Edgewood Dr

_______________

Fond du Lac

Fond du Lac

9/2/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., YMCA, 90 W 2nd St

9/7/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Thrive Church, 79 E 2nd St

Mount Calvary

8/16/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Maximillians, 155 Fond du Lac Street

North Fond du Lac

9/9/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., North Fond du lac Community Center, 280 Garfield St.

Ripon

8/23/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St

_______________

Jefferson

Fort Atkinson

8/8/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Creamery 201, 201 N. Main St.

Jefferson

8/16/2022: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jefferson Public Library, 321 S. Main St.

9/6/2022: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., East Elementary School, 120 S Sanborn Ave

Johnson Creek

8/18/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St

Waterloo

8/12/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. John's Lutheran School, 413 E Madison

Watertown

8/30/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

_______________

Kenosha

Kenosha

8/19/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sozo Chiropractic, 1711 Green Bay Rd Suite C

8/25/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kenosha Masonic Center, 115 56th st

_______________

Milwaukee

Greendale

8/10/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Martin Luther High School, 5201 South 76th Street

Milwaukee

8/8/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Granular, 316 N Milwaukee St #100

8/10/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Eastbrook Church, 5353 N Green Bay Ave

8/24/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St

8/25/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., VICI Beauty Schools, 4111 S 108th St

8/26/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Southside Church of Christ, 1933 W Grange Ave

9/1/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Broken Bat Brewing Co, 135 E Pittsburgh Ave

9/7/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milwaukee Community Sailing Center, 1450 North Lincoln Memorial Drive

9/8/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., General Mitchell Airport Delta Air Lines, 5300 S Howell Ave

9/9/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Milwaukee Safety Academy, 6680 North Teutonia Avenue

9/9/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ahmadiyya Movement in Islam, 5600 W Fond du Lac Ave

South Milwaukee

9/7/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., South Milwaukee Police Department, 2424 15th ave

West Allis

8/18/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., West Allis City Hall, 7525 W. Greenfield Ave.

_______________

Ozaukee

Grafton

9/8/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kapco Metal Stamping, 983 Badger Circle

Port Washington

8/22/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N Grant St

_______________

Racine

Burlington

8/11/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Low Daily Brewery, 700 N Pine St

Mt Pleasant

8/31/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mt Pleasant Family YMCA Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Dr

Racine

8/25/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Racine Public Library, 75 7th St

_______________

Sheboygan

Cedar Grove

8/9/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St

Elkhart Lake

9/7/2022: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Anchor Lanes, 230 North Lincoln St

Plymouth

8/24/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ladewig Zinkgraf American Legion Post 243, 40 S Stafford St

9/8/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd

Sheboygan

8/12/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

8/19/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

8/26/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

9/2/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

9/9/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

_______________

Walworth

Delavan

8/15/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W Geneva

Elkhorn

8/23/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kunes Country RV, 9 Deere Rd

8/26/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sperino's Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.

Lake Geneva

8/12/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center St

9/1/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road

Sharon

9/6/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St

_______________

Washington

Germantown

9/1/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Germantown Community Library, N112W16957 Mequon Rd

Hartford

8/11/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Hartford Recreation Center, 125 N Rural St

8/30/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Dave's Lanes, 218 N Main St

Kewaskum

8/12/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 343 1st St.

West Bend

8/11/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 301 N University Dr

8/12/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 36, 712 Park Ave.

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

8/15/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101

8/16/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church, 20275 Davidson Road

8/19/2022: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Wisconsin Athletic Club Brookfield, 20075 Water Tower Blvd

8/23/2022: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Karate America, 2205 North Calhoun #7

8/25/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Brookfield East High School, 3305 North Lilly Rd

9/2/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road

9/7/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101

Delafield

8/22/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Delafield Town Hall, W302N1254 Maple Avenue, Corner of Silvernail Rd & Maple Ave

Hartland

8/16/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lake Country Lutheran High School, 401 Campus Dr

8/30/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hartland Public Library, 110 E Park Ave

Lannon

8/9/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church, 20851 W Main St

Menomonee Falls

9/7/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St

Merton

8/18/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Johns United Church of Christ, N67 W28321 Sussex Road

Mukwonago

8/29/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mukwonago Community Library, 511 Division St

Muskego

8/24/2022: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Muskego Circle Community Center, S63 W13694 Janesville Rd

New Berlin

8/10/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

8/19/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Woodridge Community Church, 13800 W Howard Ave

North Prairie

8/15/2022: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE

Oconomowoc

8/8/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 815 Concord Rd

8/19/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St

9/1/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Western Lakes Fire District Station 6 Stone Bank, W335N7107 Stone Bank Rd.

Pewaukee

8/11/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/18/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/25/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/29/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, W240 N3103 Pewaukee Rd

9/1/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/8/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills, N36W24130 Pewaukee Rd, PO Box 802

9/8/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Summit

8/22/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road

Sussex

8/17/2022: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., The Prestwick Group, W248 N5499 Executive Dr

Waukesha

8/29/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Raised Grain Brewing Company, 1725 Dolphin Drive