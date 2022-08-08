Donate blood to Red Cross, earn chance to win gas for a year
MILWAUKEE - The American Red Cross is in need of blood and platelet donations this summer. As a thank you, all who come to give Aug. 1-31 will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year, a $6,000 value. There will be three lucky winners.
Everyone who comes to give blood or platelets in August will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Donors can schedule an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 8-31:
Dodge
Beaver Dam
8/22/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
8/23/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
Fox Lake
8/9/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Living Hope Community Church, 740 W. State St, PO Box 111
Horicon
8/17/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., IAM LL873 Union Hall, 258 Barstow St
Mayville
8/24/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 134 South Main Street
Randolph
8/15/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Village of Randolph, Village of Randolph, 248 West Stroud St
Waupun
8/12/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Waupun High School, 801 E Lincoln
9/1/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Edgewood Church, 201 Edgewood Dr
_______________
Fond du Lac
Fond du Lac
9/2/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., YMCA, 90 W 2nd St
9/7/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Thrive Church, 79 E 2nd St
Mount Calvary
8/16/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Maximillians, 155 Fond du Lac Street
North Fond du Lac
9/9/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., North Fond du lac Community Center, 280 Garfield St.
Ripon
8/23/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St
_______________
Jefferson
Fort Atkinson
8/8/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Creamery 201, 201 N. Main St.
Jefferson
8/16/2022: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jefferson Public Library, 321 S. Main St.
9/6/2022: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., East Elementary School, 120 S Sanborn Ave
Johnson Creek
8/18/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St
Waterloo
8/12/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. John's Lutheran School, 413 E Madison
Watertown
8/30/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street
_______________
Kenosha
Kenosha
8/19/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sozo Chiropractic, 1711 Green Bay Rd Suite C
8/25/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kenosha Masonic Center, 115 56th st
_______________
Milwaukee
Greendale
8/10/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Martin Luther High School, 5201 South 76th Street
Milwaukee
8/8/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Granular, 316 N Milwaukee St #100
8/10/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Eastbrook Church, 5353 N Green Bay Ave
8/24/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St
8/25/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., VICI Beauty Schools, 4111 S 108th St
8/26/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Southside Church of Christ, 1933 W Grange Ave
9/1/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Broken Bat Brewing Co, 135 E Pittsburgh Ave
9/7/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milwaukee Community Sailing Center, 1450 North Lincoln Memorial Drive
9/8/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., General Mitchell Airport Delta Air Lines, 5300 S Howell Ave
9/9/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Milwaukee Safety Academy, 6680 North Teutonia Avenue
9/9/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ahmadiyya Movement in Islam, 5600 W Fond du Lac Ave
South Milwaukee
9/7/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., South Milwaukee Police Department, 2424 15th ave
West Allis
8/18/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., West Allis City Hall, 7525 W. Greenfield Ave.
_______________
Ozaukee
Grafton
9/8/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kapco Metal Stamping, 983 Badger Circle
Port Washington
8/22/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N Grant St
_______________
Racine
Burlington
8/11/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Low Daily Brewery, 700 N Pine St
Mt Pleasant
8/31/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mt Pleasant Family YMCA Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Dr
Racine
8/25/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Racine Public Library, 75 7th St
_______________
Sheboygan
Cedar Grove
8/9/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St
Elkhart Lake
9/7/2022: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Anchor Lanes, 230 North Lincoln St
Plymouth
8/24/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ladewig Zinkgraf American Legion Post 243, 40 S Stafford St
9/8/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd
Sheboygan
8/12/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
8/19/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
8/26/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
9/2/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
9/9/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
_______________
Walworth
Delavan
8/15/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W Geneva
Elkhorn
8/23/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kunes Country RV, 9 Deere Rd
8/26/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sperino's Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.
Lake Geneva
8/12/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center St
9/1/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road
Sharon
9/6/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St
_______________
Washington
Germantown
9/1/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Germantown Community Library, N112W16957 Mequon Rd
Hartford
8/11/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Hartford Recreation Center, 125 N Rural St
8/30/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Dave's Lanes, 218 N Main St
Kewaskum
8/12/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 343 1st St.
West Bend
8/11/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 301 N University Dr
8/12/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 36, 712 Park Ave.
_______________
Waukesha
Brookfield
8/15/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101
8/16/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church, 20275 Davidson Road
8/19/2022: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Wisconsin Athletic Club Brookfield, 20075 Water Tower Blvd
8/23/2022: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Karate America, 2205 North Calhoun #7
8/25/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Brookfield East High School, 3305 North Lilly Rd
9/2/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road
9/7/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101
Delafield
8/22/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Delafield Town Hall, W302N1254 Maple Avenue, Corner of Silvernail Rd & Maple Ave
Hartland
8/16/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lake Country Lutheran High School, 401 Campus Dr
8/30/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hartland Public Library, 110 E Park Ave
Lannon
8/9/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church, 20851 W Main St
Menomonee Falls
9/7/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St
Merton
8/18/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Johns United Church of Christ, N67 W28321 Sussex Road
Mukwonago
8/29/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mukwonago Community Library, 511 Division St
Muskego
8/24/2022: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Muskego Circle Community Center, S63 W13694 Janesville Rd
New Berlin
8/10/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
8/19/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Woodridge Community Church, 13800 W Howard Ave
North Prairie
8/15/2022: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE
Oconomowoc
8/8/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 815 Concord Rd
8/19/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St
9/1/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Western Lakes Fire District Station 6 Stone Bank, W335N7107 Stone Bank Rd.
Pewaukee
8/11/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/18/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/25/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
8/29/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, W240 N3103 Pewaukee Rd
9/1/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
9/8/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills, N36W24130 Pewaukee Rd, PO Box 802
9/8/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
Summit
8/22/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road
Sussex
8/17/2022: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., The Prestwick Group, W248 N5499 Executive Dr
Waukesha
8/29/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Raised Grain Brewing Company, 1725 Dolphin Drive