Dog at Delaware SPCA for 866 days finds forever home

A dog at a Delaware shelter for 866 days finally found her forever home.

Charlize, a 4-year-old mixed breed dog, was transferred to the Delaware SPCA from a partner agency in July 2018, where she previously spent five months waiting for a home.

Anna and her boyfriend Matthew just purchased a home after he returned from a deployment. Anna says they were missing a four-legged baby to make their home complete.

The couple chose Charlize because they thought she was cute, with a smiley face and friendly disposition. The pup enjoyed the outdoors and outdoor activities as they do.

"We weren't aware of how long she had been in the shelter until we met her and honestly couldn't figure it out,” said Anna. “She was such a sweetie the whole time we were there meeting her! And now, seeing how excited she is to be home and with people loving her makes us so happy!”

Anna and Matthew took Charlize home Nov. 13. She is settling nicely and already sharing the bed with her new mom and dad.

“I am happy that she seems to trust us already,” Anna said. “It’s like we have known her much longer than we have."

Charlize was the Delaware SPCA's longest resident dog. In all, Charlize spent 990 days in shelters.

For more information about adopting dogs or cats from Delaware SPCA, visit their website, here, or visit their Facebook page, here.

Credit: Delaware SPCA

