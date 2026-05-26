Dodge County thefts; deputies warn Lomira residents to lock cars

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The Brief Dodge County deputies are investigating thefts from unlocked vehicles and bicycles in the village of Lomira. The sheriff’s office said the thefts have primarily happened overnight during the past week and a half. Residents are asked to lock vehicles, remove valuables and contact deputies with information or surveillance video.



Dodge County deputies are investigating several thefts from vehicles and bicycle thefts in the village of Lomira.

What we know:

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said the incidents happened over the past week and a half. Investigators said people have been entering unlocked vehicles in Lomira and stealing items from inside.

Bicycles have also been stolen from within the village and later abandoned in different areas, deputies said.

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The sheriff’s office said the thefts have primarily happened during overnight hours.

Dig deeper:

Deputies are reminding residents to remove valuables from vehicles, especially keys, cash and firearms. They also urged people to lock their car doors and secure bicycles or other items that can be easily taken.

The sheriff’s office said several residents have provided information that has helped the investigation.

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What you can do:

Anyone with information or surveillance video of suspicious activity is asked to contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office through its app or at 920-386-3726.