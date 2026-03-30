Dodge County active shooter training at school; March 30-April 2

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The Brief The Dodge County Sheriff's Office held active shooter training from Monday, March 30 through Thursday, April 2. There will be signage around the perimeter of the school indicating that a training event is in progress. This notice is to ensure the community is aware of the training and that no one is alarmed.



The Dodge County Sheriff's Office will hold active shooter training at John Hustis Elementary School from Monday, March 30 through Thursday, April 2.

What we know:

Law enforcement will take advantage of spring break and an empty school to get the training completed.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office wants the community to be aware that there will be numerous police vehicles in and around the school.

There will be signage around the perimeter of the school indicating that a training event is in progress.

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What they're saying:

"This notice is to ensure the community is aware of the training and that no one is alarmed due to the heavy presence of law enforcement there this week," said the Dodge County Sheriff's Office. "We would like to thank the Hustisford School District for the continued excellent partnership and opportunity to use their buildings to train as we work hard to keep our communities and our children safe. "