Dodge County Sheriff's Office files civil lawsuit over detention allegations

The Brief The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is holding a news conference on Friday to address recent public claims regarding an alleged detention incident. The briefing will provide an in-depth overview of the matter and outline key information.



The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is holding a news conference on Friday, April 10 to address recent public claims regarding an alleged detention incident and the reported involvement of multiple law enforcement agencies.

This briefing will provide an in-depth overview of the matter and outline key information relevant to the public interest. Specific details will be presented during the press conference.

This story will be updated

Alleged detention

The backstory:

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is aware of allegations made claiming that a woman identified as Summer "Sunny" Sundas Naqvi, from Illinois, was transported to the Dodge County Jail by immigration (ICE) officials and booked into custody during the overnight hours of March 6 into March 7, 2026.

It has also been alleged that the sheriff’s office then released her from the facility after her arrival.

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In a press release dated March 9, the sheriff's office says these allegations do not appear to be accurate.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says it has no record of that person ever being booked, detained, or released from the Dodge County Jail. Jail logs confirm that no female inmates or detainees from the federal government were admitted or released during the timeframe in which these events were alleged to have occurred.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office notes it does not speak on behalf of other law enforcement agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security or Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).