Body cam video released from Dodge County pursuit, crash

Snowy roads, a police pursuit, crash and standoff ended with an Oshkosh man in jail on Jan. 30.

New details emerged Friday, Feb. 5 as police body camera video from the Dodge County incident.

Juneau Police Sgt. Russell Ebert pursued an SUV the evening of Jan. 30 in the middle of a snowstorm. Court filings state the driver had a headlight out, and the vehicle owner's license was suspended.

Ebert said he was cresting a hill near Beaver Dam Hospital, trying to turn onto a side street -- but couldn't make it: "He was coming head-on with me at that time." Ebert's squad hit head-on.

Police body camera footage from Jan. 30 pursuit, crash and standoff

The five-year police veteran broke the window, trying to disable the car -- a woman screaming, the engine revving and the tires spinning. The driver -- later identified as 25-year-old Tyler Daniel Anderson -- said "I got a gun."

Other officers arrived, and Ebert dropped back. Multiple commands were given for Anderson to show his hands.

The engine revved, and Anderson threw the SUV into reverse. It narrowly hit Ebert, sideswiped a squad car and fishtailed as it took off.

Court filings state the car, which didn't belong to Anderson, crashed. The woman got out, but Anderson and police engaged in a nearly eight-hour standoff that ended after gas rounds were fired into the car, forcing Anderson out.

A gun without a firing pin was found in the SUV's rear seat, along with drug paraphernalia.

Anderson is charged with a slew of counts, including fleeing a police officer, hit-and-run and bail jumping. Anderson was out on bond in a pending Fond du Lac drug possession case. He remains in custody at the Dodge County Jail.

"I think the whole situation ended the best possible way," Ebert said.

Despite some bumps and bruises, Ebert is on the mend and back at work.