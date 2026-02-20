Dodge County Jail inmate wanted, left for court and never returned

article

The Brief The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is looking for 27-year-old Luis Perez-Cerna. Perez-Cerna is a jail inmate with Huber release privileges. The sheriff's office said he left for a court appointment and never returned.



The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is looking for 27-year-old Luis Perez-Cerna, a jail inmate who left for a court appearance and failed to return on Friday, Feb. 20.

What they're saying:

Perez-Cerna was in the Dodge County Jail with Huber privileges, which allowed him to leave the facility for work and certain appointments. The sheriff's office said he left the jail at 7:30 a.m. for an approved court appointment in Dane County, but the clerk of courts there said he never showed up.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The last confirmed sighting of Perez-Cerna was in the Dodge County Jail parking lot walking east. He was last seen wearing a gray Adidas t-shirt, black jeans and black shoes.

Perez-Cerna does not have a known pennantaddress and has ties to various areas of Dodge County, as well as Cambria and West Bend.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Perez-Cerna's whereabouts is asked to call the Dodge County Sheriff's Office at 920-386-3726 or contact investigators online.