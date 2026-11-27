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The Brief Authorities are looking for a Huber inmate who escaped from the Dodge County Jail on Friday afternoon. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Kimberly Zunker left the building without authorization She has recent addresses or ties in Rock and Jefferson counties, particularly in Janesville and Beloit.



The Dodge County Sheriff's Office needs your help in finding an escaped Huber inmate from the county jail, 32-year-old Kimberly Zunker.

Incident details

What To Know:

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, Kimberly Zunker is an inmate in the Dodge County Jail with Huber privileges, which allows her to leave the facility for certain reasons, including work and medical appointments.

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At about 12:45 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27, she was allowed to leave the secure portion of the facility to conduct a one-hour job search within the building.

She instead left the building without authorization and was last seen walking toward Main Street in Juneau. The picture below shows the last clothing she was last seen wearing.

Kimberly Zunker

Her last known address is in Beloit, Wisconsin. She has no known addresses in Dodge County, but has recent addresses or ties in Rock and Jefferson counties, particularly in Janesville and Beloit.

The sheriff's office says Zunker was serving time stemming from a family court matter, and there is probable cause to arrest her for misdemeanor escape.

Police tips

What you can do:

If anyone has information on her whereabouts or has seen her since the time listed, please contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726.