Dodge County house fire, dogs freed while owners were away

First responders freed three dogs from a Dodge County home on Saturday after a fire started while the owners were away.

CLR Fire & Rescue – which covers Clyman, Lowell and Reeseville – was called at around 2:45 p.m. A passerby reported smoke and flames coming from the front of the home on State Highway 60, west of Welsch Road, in the town of Clyman.

A Dodge County sheriff's deputy and two firefighters, who were the first to arrive, contained the flames with fire extinguishers until an engine was able to establish a water supply and put out the fire.

The deputy and those firefighters also opened a door, allowing three dogs to get out of the home that had been filled with heavy smoke.

Other firefighters caught the dogs and turned them over to the owners once they returned home. The owners' cats were also found alive and safe in the basement.

Firefighters completely extinguished the fire within 15 minutes. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported.