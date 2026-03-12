Dodge County fatal crash; SUV driver slams into semi in Oak Grove

article

The Brief An Appleton man died Thursday after his SUV failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a semi-truck in the Dodge County Town of Oak Grove. The driver was ejected from the SUV and pronounced dead at the scene. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team is currently investigating the incident



A 63-year-old Appleton man died after the SUV he was driving struck a semi in the Town of Oak Grove on Thursday, March 12.

Fatal crash investigation

What we know:

A news release from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday to a two-vehicle crash on County Highway A at County Highway W.

The initial investigation showed an SUV driven by the Appleton man failed to stop for a stop sign at County Highway W, and struck a semi hauling an empty milk tank trailer.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The driver of the SUV was ejected from the vehicle. Life-saving measures were attempted, but the Appleton man died on the scene.

The driver of the semi, a 64-year-old Reedsville man, was not hurt.

The case remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Assisting on the scene were Juneau Fire Department, Juneau EMS, Horicon Fire Department, Beaver Dam paramedics, Dodge County Emergency Response Team (DCERT), Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office.