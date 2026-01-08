Dodge County fatal crash; car strikes semi head-on in Town of Burnett

article

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a car crashed head-on into a semi in the Town of Burnett early on Thursday, Jan. 8, killing the car driver.

Fatal crash investigation

What we know:

Officials said the wreck happened around 6:20 a.m. on County Highway A near Prospect Road in Burnett. A citizen called 911 to report a car driving erratically, including crossing the centerline, northbound on County Highway A near Juneau.

A deputy was on County Highway A near Beaver Dam and began driving south to try to locate the car. The citizen caller stayed on the line as the deputy was responding, and eventually told dispatchers that the car had struck a semi, head-on.

The driver of the car was the only occupant and was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity and hometown are under investigation.

The driver of the semi was the only occupant of that vehicle. He was a 38-year-old man from Burnett. He was not injured but evaluated and released at the scene by medical personnel.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Horicon Fire Department and EMS, Burnett Fire Department and First Responders, Juneau Fire Department, and the Dodge County Medical Examiner.