Dodge County crash, driver flown to hospital with serious injuries

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The Brief A driver was flown to a Madison hospital after a Dodge County crash on Saturday. The sheriff's office said the car went into a ditch, hit a culvert and rolled over. The driver had serious injuries but is expected to survive.



One person was flown to a hospital with serious injuries after a Dodge County crash on Saturday afternoon, June 6.

What we know:

The crash happened just after 12:50 p.m. in the town of Elba.

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According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, a car was headed south on County Road T, near County Road BB, when the driver lost control, crossed the centerline, went into a ditch and hit a culvert. The car rolled over.

The driver, who was the only person in the car, was flown to a Madison hospital with serious injuries. The sheriff's office said she is expected to survive.

What we don't know:

What led to the crash remains under investigation, the sheriff's office said. No further details about the driver or her condition were released.

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