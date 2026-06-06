Dodge County crash, driver flown to hospital with serious injuries
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - One person was flown to a hospital with serious injuries after a Dodge County crash on Saturday afternoon, June 6.
What we know:
The crash happened just after 12:50 p.m. in the town of Elba.
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According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, a car was headed south on County Road T, near County Road BB, when the driver lost control, crossed the centerline, went into a ditch and hit a culvert. The car rolled over.
The driver, who was the only person in the car, was flown to a Madison hospital with serious injuries. The sheriff's office said she is expected to survive.
What we don't know:
What led to the crash remains under investigation, the sheriff's office said. No further details about the driver or her condition were released.
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The Source: The Dodge County Sheriff's Office released information about its investigation.