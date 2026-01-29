Dodge County crash involving semi-truck, woman seriously injured

article

The Brief A 46-year-old woman was seriously injured in a car-vs-semi crash in Dodge County on Thursday, Jan. 29. The sheriff's office says she ran a stop sign and was hit by the semi-truck pulling a loaded trailer. The driver of the semi was not injured.



One person was seriously injured in a crash involving a semi-truck in Dodge County on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 29.

Accident details

What we know:

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, at about 12:50 p.m., a 46-year-old woman from Beaver Dam was driving a 2003 Honda Civic southbound on Main Street Road, just south of Horicon.

Main Street Road intersects with County Road S.

The Civic did not stop at the stop sign at the intersection and was struck by an eastbound 2020 Volvo semi-truck pulling a loaded trailer.

The woman in the Civic sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to Aurora Summit Hospital by Flight for Life.

The driver of the Volvo semi-truck, a 63-year-old man from Oshkosh, was not injured.