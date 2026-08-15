Dodge County crash: 1 taken by Flight for Life; semi, combine harvester collide

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The Brief The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that involved a semi and a combine harvester. One person was transported via Flight for Life to a hospital with serious injuries. The crash happened in the Town of Lowell early Saturday morning, Aug. 15.



Two people were injured in a crash in the Town of Lowell on Saturday morning, Aug. 15. One person was taken to the hospital by Flight for Life with serious injuries.

What we know:

Emergency crews responded to the crash at around 7:33 a.m., according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

A semi and combine harvester were both heading east on State Highway 16/60. The semi rear-ended the combine harvester.

The driver of the combine harvester, a 70-year-old man from Reeseville, was taken by Flight for Life to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the semi, a 25-year-old man from Sharon, suffered minor injuries and was released from the scene.

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The crash is still under investigation.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Dodge County Emergency Response Team, Clyman-Lowell-Reeseville Fire and Rescue, the Beaver Dam Fire Department, the Dodge County Highway Department, Flight for Life and the Wisconsin State Patrol.