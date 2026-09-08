Dodge County crash; 72-year-old bicyclist hit, taken to hospital
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a vehicle on Monday, Sept. 7 in the Town of Portland in Dodge County.
What we know:
According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at approximately 7:10 p.m. on County Road I.
A preliminary investigation indicates a southbound 2023 Audi, driven by a 46-year-old Waterloo woman, collided with a southbound bicycle operated by a 72-year-old Waterloo man.
Waterloo EMS transported the bicyclist to UW Hospital in Madison, while the driver of the Audi sustained no injuries in the collision.
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What's next:
The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.