Dodge County crash; 72-year-old bicyclist hit, taken to hospital

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The Brief A bicyclist was hit by a car in Dodge County on Monday night, Sept. 7. The crash happened in the Town of Portland on County Road I. The bicyclist was taken to a hospital. The driver was not injured.



A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a vehicle on Monday, Sept. 7 in the Town of Portland in Dodge County.

What we know:

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at approximately 7:10 p.m. on County Road I.

A preliminary investigation indicates a southbound 2023 Audi, driven by a 46-year-old Waterloo woman, collided with a southbound bicycle operated by a 72-year-old Waterloo man.

Waterloo EMS transported the bicyclist to UW Hospital in Madison, while the driver of the Audi sustained no injuries in the collision.

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What's next:

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team.