DHS: 989 new COVID-19 cases; 58K+ total cases, 990 deaths, 48K+ recovered

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Friday, Aug. 7 reported 989 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Wisconsin. 58,768 people statewide have now tested positive.

The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 rose by 12 on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 990.

Among those who have tested positive, 4,930 people (8.4%) have required hospitalization. 48,244 people (82.1%) have recovered leaving 9,516 cases active (16.2%).

1,033,716 people have been tested, including 974,948 negative tests.

