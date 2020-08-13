DHS: 943 new COVID-19 cases confirmed; 63K+ total cases, 1,018 deaths, 53K+ recovered

article

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Thursday, Aug. 13 reported 943 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 63,206.

The DHS also reported seven new deaths, which brought the total number of Wisconsinites who have died of COVID-19 to 1,018.

Among the more than 63,000 cases, 53,239 (84.3%) have recovered. 5,170 people (8.2%) who tested positive for the virus have required hospitalization. There are more than 8,900 active cases.

In total, more than one million people have been tested for the coronavirus in Wisconsin. Additionally, more than one million people have tested negative for the virus.

