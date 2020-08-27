DHS: 878 new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin; 73K+ total cases, 64K+ recovered, 1,111 deaths

article

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Thursday, Aug. 27 reported 878 new COVID-19 cases in the state. There have now been more than 73,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin.

Among the now 73,138 confirmed cases, there have been 1,111 deaths associated with the virus -- 11 more than were reported by the DHS on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

More than 64,000 people -- 64,480 (88.2%) -- have recovered from the virus. There are 7,529 active cases (10.3%) and 5,684 people have required hospitalization (7.8%).

Among more than 1.2 million people tested for the virus in Wisconsin, more than 1.1 million have tested negative.

