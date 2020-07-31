DHS: 832 new cases of COVID-19; 52K+ positive, 934 deaths, 42K+ recovered, 882K+ negative

article

More than 800 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported by officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Friday, July 31, for a total of 52,940.

DHS officials reported 832 new cases and two new deaths, for a total of 934 deaths statewide.

Of those who have tested positive, 4,637 have required hospitalization (9%), while 42,337 (80%) have recovered, for a total of 9,525 active cases (18%).

More than 882,000 have tested negative. More than 935,000 have been tested.

The Milwaukee County coronavirus dashboard showed 19,208 positive cases as of Friday afternoon, and 384 deaths in the county.

