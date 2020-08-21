DHS: 826 new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin; 69K+ total cases, 60K+ recovered, 1,068 deaths

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Friday, Aug. 21 reported 826 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. The increase brings the total number of cases statewide to 69,059.

Additionally, one new death related to COVID-19 was reported on Friday; 1,068 have now died of COVID-19 complications.

60,055 people (87% of positive cases) have recovered from the coronavirus in Wisconsin. 7,918 cases (11.5%) remain active.

Among those who tested positive, 5,505 (8%) have required hospitalization.

More than 1.17 million people have been tested for COVID-19 in Wisconsin; more than 1.1 million of them have tested negative.