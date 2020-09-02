DHS: 77K+ positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, 1,142 deaths, 68K+ recovered, 1.1M+ negative

article

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 545 Wednesday, Sept. 2, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 77,129.

There have been 1,142 deaths in the state, with 12 new deaths reported Wednesday.

Of the positive cases, 5,916 (7.7%) have required hospitalization, while 68,641 (89%) have recovered, making for 7,328 active cases (9.5%).

More than 1.1 million have tested negative. More than 1.2 million have been tested.

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

Advertisement

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).