DHS: 75K+ positive cases of COVID-19 in WI, 1,122 deaths, 66K+ recovered, 1.1M+ negative
MADISON - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 266 Monday, Aug. 31, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 75,603.
There have been 1,122 deaths in the state, with zero new deaths reported by DHS officials Monday.
Of the positive cases, 5,817 have required hospitalization (7.7%), while 66,699 have recovered (88.6%), making for 7,498 active cases (10%).
More than 1.1 million have tested negative. More than 1.2 million have been tested.
Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19
Advertisement
CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.
CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers
Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).