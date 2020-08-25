DHS: 71K+ positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, 1,094 deaths, 62K+ recovered, 1.1M+ negative
MADISON - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 rose by 638 Tuesday, Aug. 25, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 71,492.
There have been 1,094 deaths in the state, with 13 new deaths reported Tuesday.
Of the positive cases, 5,610 have required hospitalization (7.8%), while 62,995 have recovered (88.1%), making for 7,385 active cases (10.3%).
More than 1.1 million have tested negative. More than 1.2 million have been tested.
