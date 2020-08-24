DHS: 70K+ positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, 1,081 deaths, 62K+ recovered, 1.1M negative
MADISON - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 rose by 392 Monday, Aug. 24, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 70,854.
There have been 1,081 deaths in the state, with no new deaths reported Monday.
Of the positive cases, 5,573 have required hospitalization (7.9%), while 62,310 (88%) have recovered, making for 7,445 active cases (10.5%).
More than 1.1 million have tested negative. More than 1.1 million people have been tested.
Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19
CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.
CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers
Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).