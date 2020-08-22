DHS: 70K+ confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin; 60K+ recovered, 1,081 deaths

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Saturday, Aug. 22 reported 950 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 70,009.

The DHS also reported 13 new deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths due to virus complications to 1,081.

Among those who have tested positive, 60,933 (87.1%) have recovered and 7,977 (11.4%) cases remain active. 5,545 people have required hospitalization due to COVID-19 complications, or 7.9%.

More than 1.18 million people have been tested for the coronavirus in Wisconsin. More than 1.1 million have tested negative.

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

