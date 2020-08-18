DHS: 66K+ positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, 1,052 deaths, 57K+ recovered, 1M+ negative
MADISON - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 rose by 634 Tuesday, Aug. 18, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 66,830.
There have been 1,052 deaths in the state, with 13 new deaths reported Tuesday.
Of the positive cases, 5,380 have required hospitalization (8.1%), while 57,382 have recovered (85.9%), making for 8,378 active cases (12.5%).
More than 1 million have tested negative, and more than 1.1 million have been tested.
