DHS: 65K+ positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, 1,039 deaths, 55K+ recovered, 1M+ negative

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 rose by 685 Sunday, Aug. 16, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 65,741.

There have been 1,039 deaths in the state, with one new death reported Sunday.

Of the positive cases, 5,304 have required hospitalization (8.1%), while 55,982 have recovered (85.2%), making for 8,702 active cases (13.2%).

More than 1 million have tested negative. More than 1.1 million have been tested.

