DHS: 62K+ positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, 1,011 deaths, 52K+ recovered, 1M+ negative

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 rose by 478 Wednesday, Aug. 12, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 62,263.

There have been 1,011 deaths in the state, with five new deaths reported Wednesday.

Of the positive cases, 5,125 have required hospitalization (8.2%), and 52,350 have recovered (84.1%), making for 8,884 active cases (14.3%).

More than 1 million have tested negative. More than 1 million have been tested.

Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Wednesday, Aug. 12

