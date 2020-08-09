DHS: 621 new positive cases of COVID-19, 60K+ positive, 998 deaths, 50K+ recovered, 993K+ negative

article

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 621 Sunday, Aug. 9, for a total of 60,554, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported.

There have been 998 deaths in the state, with two new deaths reported Sunday.

Of the positive cases, 5,000 have required hospitalization (8.3%), according to DHS officials, while 50,028 (82.6%) have recovered, making for 9,510 active cases.

More than 993,000 have tested negative, and more than 1 million have been tested.

Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Sunday, Aug. 9

Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Sunday, Aug. 9

Advertisement

Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Sunday, Aug. 9

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).