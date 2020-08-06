DHS: 57K+ test positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin; 978 deaths, 47K+ recovered

article

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Thursday, Aug. 6 reported 57,779 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state -- an increase of 839 cases from the previous day.

The DHS reported eight new deaths, bringing the total to 978. 47,221 people have recovered from the virus (81.8%) and 9,562 cases (16.6%) remain active.

4,881 of positive cases (8.4%) in Wisconsin have required hospitalization due to COVID-19. More than 1 million people have been tested and more than 961,000 have tested negative.

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).