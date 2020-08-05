DHS: 56K+ positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, 970 deaths, 46K+ recovered, 944K+ negative

article

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 884 on Wednesday, Aug. 5, bringing the statewide total to 56,940, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported.

There have been 970 deaths in the state, with nine new deaths reported Wednesday.

Of the positive cases, 4,826 have required hospitalization (8.5%), and 46,323 have recovered (81.4%), for a total of 9,629 active cases.

More than 944,000 have tested negative, and more than 1 million have been tested.

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).