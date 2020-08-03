DHS: 55K+ positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, 949 deaths, 44K+ recovered, 911K+ negative

article

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 404 Monday, Aug. 3, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 55,328.

There have been 949 deaths in the state, with one new death reported Monday.

Of the positive cases, 4,732 have required hospitalization (8.6%), and 44,495 have recovered (80.4%), making for 9,866 active cases (17.8%).

More than 911,000 have tested negative. More than 966,763 have been tested.

The Milwaukee County coronavirus dashboard showed 19,806 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county as of Monday afternoon, along with 387 deaths.

