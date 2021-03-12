Expand / Collapse search

DHS: 550 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 1 new death

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 550 Friday, March 12, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 568,902.

There have been 6,525 deaths in the state, with one new death reported by state health officials Friday.

Of the positive cases, 26,714 have required hospitalization (4.7%), while 555,849 have recovered (97.7%), making for 6,369 active cases (1.1%).

More than 2.6 million have tested negative. More than 3.2 million have been tested.

As for the COVID-19 vaccine, DHS officials reported as of Friday, March 12 that 1,895,402 doses have been administered. To date, 2,140,265 doses have been allocated to Wisconsin.

