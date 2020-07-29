DHS: 51K+ positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, 911 deaths, 40K+ recovered, 851K+ negative

article

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 rose by 870 Wednesday, July 29, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 51,049.

There have been 911 deaths in the state, with five new deaths reported Wednesday.

Of the positive cases, 4,539 have required hospitalization (8.9%), while 40,416 (79.2%) have recovered, making for 9,704 active cases (19%).

DHS officials reported 851,391 have tested negative, and more than 902,000 have been tested.

The Milwaukee County coronavirus dashboard showed 18,827 positive cases and 381 deaths in the county as of Wednesday afternoon.

Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Daily percentage of positive COVID-19 tests

Advertisement

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).