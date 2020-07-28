DHS: 50K+ positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, 906 deaths, 39K+ recovered, 837K+ negative

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 rose by 762 Tuesday, July 28, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 50,179.

There have been 906 deaths in the state, with 13 new deaths reported by DHS officials Tuesday.

Of the positive cases, 4,493 have required hospitalization (9%). More than 39,000 (39,513), or 78.8% have recovered, making for 9,742 active cases.

More than 837,000 have tested negative, and more than 887,000 have been tested.

Milwaukee County's coronavirus dashboard showed 18,485 positive cases and 381 deaths in the county as of Tuesday afternoon.

Advertisement

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can:

Text COVID19 to 211-211

Visit 211Wisconsin.org

Call 211. Call volumes are high, please be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.

Helpful phone numbers

Milwaukee Health Department: 414-286-3521

If you've lost a job and need help with unemployment: 414-435-7069

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).