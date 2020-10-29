DHS: 4,870 new positive cases of COVID-19, 51 new deaths

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 4,870 Thursday, Oct. 29, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 214,996.

There have been 1,948 deaths in the state, with 51 new deaths reported Thursday by DHS officials.

Of the positive cases, 11,003 have required hospitalization (5.1%), while 164,726 have recovered (78.4%), making for 43,468 active cases (20.7%).

More than 1.8 million have tested negative.

More than 2 million have been tested.

