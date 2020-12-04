DHS: 4,847 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 63 new deaths

Wisconsin crossed the 400,000 mark in recorded COVID-19 cases on Friday, Dec. 4

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 4,847 Friday, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 404,555.

There have been 3,625 deaths in the state, with 63 new deaths reported by DHS officials Friday. There are currently nine patients at the Alternate Care Facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

Of the positive cases, 17,943 have required hospitalization (4.4%), while 331,425 have recovered (82.9%), making for 64,646 active cases (16.2%)

Advertisement

Nearly 2.2 million have tested negative. More than 2.5 million have been tested.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).