DHS: 3,777 new COVID-19 cases; up 12 deaths in Wisconsin

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Monday, Oct. 19 reported 3,777 new cases of COVID-19 -- bringing the cumulative number of cases to 173,891.

The DHS on Monday also reported that 1,600 people have now died due to COVID-19 complications -- an increase of 12 from the previous day.

Of the positive cases, 9,319 have required hospitalization (5.4%), while 136,910 have recovered (78.7%), making for 35,345 active cases (20.3%).

More than 1.7 million have tested negative. Nearly 1.9 million have been tested.

