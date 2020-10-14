DHS: 3,107 new COVID-19 cases, up 28 deaths in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Wednesday, Oct. 14 reported 3,107 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 158,578.
The DHS on Wednesday also reported that 1,536 people have now died due to COVID-19 complications -- an increase of 28 from the previous day.
Of the positive cases, 8,754 have required hospitalization (5.5%), while 125,411 have recovered (79.1%), making for 31,595 active cases (19.9%).

