DHS: 3,107 new COVID-19 cases, up 28 deaths in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Wednesday, Oct. 14 reported 3,107 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 158,578.

The DHS on Wednesday also reported that 1,536 people have now died due to COVID-19 complications -- an increase of 28 from the previous day.

Of the positive cases, 8,754 have required hospitalization (5.5%), while 125,411 have recovered (79.1%), making for 31,595 active cases (19.9%).

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).