Expand / Collapse search

DHS: 3,107 new COVID-19 cases, up 28 deaths in Wisconsin

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 36 mins ago
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Wednesday, Oct. 14 reported 3,107 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 158,578.

The DHS on Wednesday also reported that 1,536 people have now died due to COVID-19 complications -- an increase of 28 from the previous day.

Of the positive cases, 8,754 have required hospitalization (5.5%), while 125,411 have recovered (79.1%), making for 31,595 active cases (19.9%).

More than X million have tested negative. More than X million have been tested.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).

Milwaukee Health Department offers free masks for residents
slideshow

Milwaukee Health Department offers free masks for residents

The City of Milwaukee Health Department is offering free masks to every resident. 

Judge blocks Gov. Evers order limiting bar, restaurant capacity
slideshow

Judge blocks Gov. Evers order limiting bar, restaurant capacity

A Wisconsin judge has blocked the order from Gov. Tony Evers limiting bar and restaurant capacity as the coronavirus surges.

State Fair care facility opens amid Wisconsin's COVID-19 surge
slideshow

State Fair care facility opens amid Wisconsin's COVID-19 surge

As a continued surge in COVID-19 cases threatens to overwhelm Wisconsin's 134 hospitals, Gov. Tony Evers activated the alternate care facility.