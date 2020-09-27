DHS: 2,217 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; no new deaths

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 2,217 Sunday, Sept. 27, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 115,862. It marks the fourth straight day there have been at least 2,000 new positive cases reported and comes a day after we saw a new single-day record 2,817 new cases.

There have been 1,281 deaths in the state, with no new deaths reported Sunday by DHS officials.

Of the positive cases, 7,095 have required hospitalization (6.1%), while 95,513 have recovered (82.4%), making for 19,050 active cases (16.4%).

More than 1.3 million have tested negative. More than 1.5 million have been tested.

