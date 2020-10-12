DHS: 1,956 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI, 9 new deaths

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 1,956 Monday, Oct. 12, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 152,192.

There have been 1,474 deaths in the state, with nine new deaths reported by DHS officials Monday.

Of the positive cases, 8,454 have required hospitalization (5.6%), while 121,204 have recovered (79.7%), making for 29,478 active cases (19.4%).

More than 1.5 million have tested negative. More than 1.6 million have been tested.

