DHS: 1,726 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 2 new deaths

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 1,726 Monday, Sept. 28, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 117,588. This, after four consecutive days with new positive case numbers over 2,000.

There have been 1,283 deaths in the state, with two new deaths reported Monday by DHS officials.

Of the positive cases, 7,142 have required hospitalization (6.1%), while 96,727 have recovered (82.3%), making for 19,560 active cases (16.6%).

More than 1.4 million have tested negative. More than 1.5 million have been tested.

