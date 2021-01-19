Expand / Collapse search

DHS: 1,525 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 42 new deaths

By FOX6 News Digital Team
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 1,525 Tuesday, Jan. 19, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 524,402.

There have been 5,512 total deaths in the state, with 42 new deaths reported by DHS officials Tuesday.

Of the positive cases, 23,244 have required hospitalization (4.4%), while 494,029 have recovered (94.2%), making for 24,700 active cases (4.7%).

More than 2.4 million have tested negative.

More than 2.9 million have been tested.

As for the coronavirus vaccine, state health officials announced Tuesday, Jan. 19, that 248,185 doses have been administered.

