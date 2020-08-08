DHS: 1,165 new COVID-19 cases, 59K+ positive; 996 deaths, 49K+ recovered

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Saturday, Aug. 8 reported an increase of 1,165 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state -- bringing the total to 59,933 statewide.

Saturday's rise in cases was the greatest single-day increase thus far. The previous high was 1,117 new cases reported on July 21. It is the sixth time that 1,000 or more new cases were reported on a single day.

The DHS also reported six new deaths for a total of 996. 4,980 people have been hospitalized in Wisconsin due to COVID-19, representing 8.3% of all positive cases.

Among confirmed cases, 82.3% have recovered -- 49,283 -- and 16.1% of cases -- 9,636 -- remain acrtive.

1,046,878 people have been tested. More than 986,000 have tested negative for the virus.