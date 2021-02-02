Expand / Collapse search

DHS: 1,095 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 40 new deaths

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 1,095 Tuesday, Feb. 2, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 544,260.

There have been 5,937 deaths in the state, with 40 new deaths reported by state health officials Tuesday.

Of the positive cases, 24,460 have required hospitalization (4.5%), while 520,325 have recovered (95.6%), making for 17,809 active cases (3.3%).

More than 2.5 million have tested negative.

More than 3 million have been tested.

As for the COVID-19 vaccine, DHS officials reported as of Tuesday, Feb. 2 that 578,336 doses have been administered. To date, 846,300 doses have been allocated to Wisconsin.

