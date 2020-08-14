DHS: 1,021 new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin; 64K+ total cases, 54K+ recovered, 1,025 deaths

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Friday, Aug. 14 reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in the state, raising the total number of confirmed cases past 64,000.

Friday's 1,021 new cases marks the seventh time at least 1,000 cases have been reported in a single day, and is the sixth-highest number of daily cases.

The DHS additionally reported a total of 1,025 deaths related to COVID-19, an increase of seven from the previous day.

64,227 people total have tested positive for the virus. Among them, 5,235 (8.2%) have required hospitalization and 54,181 (84.4%) have recovered. There are more than 9,000 (14%) active cases remaining.

Advertisement

More than 1.1 million people have been tested for COVID-19 in Wisconsin. More than one million people have tested negative.

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).