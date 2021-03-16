Detroit officials: Nurse caught stealing COVID-19 vaccines from TCF Center

A nurse was caught stealing COVID-19 vaccines from the TCF Center in Detroit, officials with the city said.

According to the city, the nurse was arrested Monday after another employee reported her. The nurse had two doses of the Pfizer vaccine when she was caught walking away from her work area.

The doses had to be taken for evidence and were unable to be used. Despite this, officials said everyone who was scheduled to receive a vaccine was able to get one.

Officials said the nurse is not affiliated with a hospital and is likely affiliated with a staffing agency that helps staff nurses at TCF. She could face charges and lose her nursing license.

According to officials, the security protocols in place at TCF Center are believed to be what led to the nurse being caught before she could get out of the building with the stolen syringes.

Officials said 109,000 people have been vaccinated at the TCF Center since Jan. 13.

