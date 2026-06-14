Delafield Nagawicka Lake drowning; family mourns man pulled from water

The Brief Juan Mejia, 38, drowned Saturday in Nagawicka Lake in Delafield. Mejia’s wife said he was on a boat with friends before he jumped into the water and vanished. Search and rescue teams found Mejia’s body about two hours after police were called to the Nagawicka County Boat Launch.



A Milwaukee family is mourning the loss of a father of five who drowned in Nagawicka Lake in Delafield on Saturday, June 13.

What they're saying:

Juan Mejia’s family said they are in a state of heartbreak and disbelief. They said the 38-year-old went on a boat with a couple of friends, jumped into the water and vanished.

His wife, Amisadai Mejia, said she is trying to be strong while talking about the sudden death of her husband.

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"He was always there for everyone, he was loved by many," she said. "I'm just in disbelief about what happened."

Juan Mejia was the father of four children, with a fifth on the way.

"He was going to be a Jr.," Amisadai Mejia said.

The backstory:

Delafield police said they were called just after 12:30 p.m. Saturday for a possible drowning at the Nagawicka County Boat Launch.

Amisadai Mejia said police told her Juan Mejia, who knew how to swim, was on a boat with friends when he jumped into the water.

Search and rescue teams were dispatched, and about two hours later, Mejia’s body was found. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Delafield Police Department and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources are handling the investigation.

Dig deeper:

"I guess the rapids were too harsh, too strong; the boat started to shift," she said.

She said no one on the boat could control it, and there was nothing anyone could do.

"They just had to see him drown," Amisadai Mejia said.

Amisadai Mejia said the loss is even more devastating because of a conversation she had with her husband earlier that day.

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"I told him, 'Whatever you do, don't go inside the waves, don't go inside the lake.' And he told me, 'Don't worry babe, I'm just going to drive the boat," Amisadai Mejia said.

Now, she said, she is left with confusion and questions.

"Did they use an anchor? Why couldn't they throw a lifejacket," Amisadai Mejia said.

Loved ones said Juan Mejia worked in construction, framing houses. They described him as a generous man to all who knew him.

"He was splendid with everyone, he gave donations, he was a great man," said Aurora Guzman, Juan Mejia’s mother-in-law.

What you can do:

Amisadai Mejia said the community has been supportive through a GoFundMe, helping the grieving loved ones left behind.

"I have been receiving all your love and donations, and we greatly appreciate it in these hard times," Amisadai Mejia said.

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